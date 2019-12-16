Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
John "Sharky" SHARROCK

John "Sharky" SHARROCK Notice
SHARROCK John "Sharky" Of Dapto. Passed away peacefully on 12th December, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Thelma. Loved Father & Father-in-law of Robert, Steven & Michelle. Adored Pop of Amanda and Keira. John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



Aged 89 Years

Now At Peace



Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 19th Decemeber, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.



In Lieu of flowers donations are invited to Dementia Australia. A donation box will be available on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
