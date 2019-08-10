|
|
SAVILLE JOHN of West Wollongong
Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by loving family on August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Wendy. Much loved and adored father and father in law of Mark and Cassie, Greg and Janine. Loving Pa of his grandchildren Benjamin, Kobie, Mitchell, Hayden, Ruby, Finnegan. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 69 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday August 12, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Council NSW would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019