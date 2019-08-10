Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
JOHN SAVILLE

JOHN SAVILLE Notice
SAVILLE JOHN of West Wollongong



Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by loving family on August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Wendy. Much loved and adored father and father in law of Mark and Cassie, Greg and Janine. Loving Pa of his grandchildren Benjamin, Kobie, Mitchell, Hayden, Ruby, Finnegan. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 69 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday August 12, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Council NSW would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019
