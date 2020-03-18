|
SATCHELL John â€˜Satch' of Farmborough Heights
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday, 13 March 2020. Beloved husband of Lynne. Dearly loved father and father in law of David and Jemma, Robert and Karla. Loving Poppy of Kai, Isabel, Ella and Ava. Loved son of Tony and Pegge. Loved brother of Paul and Helen. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 63Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020