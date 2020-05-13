|
|
WEDDELL John Robert Passed away peacefully on May 5th 2020, formerly of Forest Grove, Kanahooka and Berkeley. Dearly beloved husband of the late Isabell and loving partner of Cath. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Katherine & Ron, Johanne & Geoff, Diane & Glenn, Debra & Dave. Adored Pop to his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by Lyn & Warren, Kevin & Marion, Darryl & Morveen, all of his family and his friends.
Aged 97 Years
Love Leaves A Memory No One Can Steal
A service for John will be held today.
If you are a relative or friend, please take
a few moments to reflect upon his life.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020