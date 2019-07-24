Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BROWNLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN RAYMOND BROWNLIE

Add a Memory
JOHN RAYMOND BROWNLIE Notice
BROWNLIE JOHN RAYMOND late of Kiama

formerly of Milton-Ulladulla & Bombala



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 17 July 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Peter, Chris and Bryony, Ian and Kathy. Loving grandfather of Amanda and Colin, Michael and Katie, Lachlan, Amber, Thomas and great grandfather of Emma and Jarrad. Brother of Les and brother in law of Neita. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in 'The Bowling Fraternity'.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our hearts



John's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funerals cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday 30 July, 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to

The Karinya Unit at David Berry Hospital

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.