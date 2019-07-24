|
|
BROWNLIE JOHN RAYMOND late of Kiama
formerly of Milton-Ulladulla & Bombala
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 17 July 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Peter, Chris and Bryony, Ian and Kathy. Loving grandfather of Amanda and Colin, Michael and Katie, Lachlan, Amber, Thomas and great grandfather of Emma and Jarrad. Brother of Les and brother in law of Neita. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in 'The Bowling Fraternity'.
Aged 87 Years
Forever in our hearts
John's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funerals cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday 30 July, 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Karinya Unit at David Berry Hospital
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019