Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN POWELL

Add a Memory
JOHN POWELL Notice
POWELL JOHN of Kiama

formerly of Carlingford



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 22 December 2019. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of Natalie and Sharon and their partners. Adored Grandpa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Jim, Colin and Bill (dec). John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.



Aged 90 Years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday, 30 December 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Parkinsons Australia

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -