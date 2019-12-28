|
|
POWELL JOHN of Kiama
formerly of Carlingford
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 22 December 2019. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of Natalie and Sharon and their partners. Adored Grandpa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Jim, Colin and Bill (dec). John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Aged 90 Years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday, 30 December 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Parkinsons Australia
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019