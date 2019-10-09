|
CALDER John Pinkerton Jenkins of Kanahooka, formerly of Scotland
John passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday 4th October, 2019. Loving and devoted husband of Betty for over 65 years. Much loved father of George and Karen. Cherished grandad to Raymond, Tegan, John and Stacey and much loved great grandad of 3 great grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by all his family and many great friends.
Aged 89 Years.
A life well lived.
John's relatives and friends are warmly invited to a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 11th October, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019