Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for John CALDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pinkerton Jenkins CALDER


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Pinkerton Jenkins CALDER Notice
CALDER John Pinkerton Jenkins of Kanahooka, formerly of Scotland



John passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday 4th October, 2019. Loving and devoted husband of Betty for over 65 years. Much loved father of George and Karen. Cherished grandad to Raymond, Tegan, John and Stacey and much loved great grandad of 3 great grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by all his family and many great friends.



Aged 89 Years.

A life well lived.



John's relatives and friends are warmly invited to a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 11th October, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now