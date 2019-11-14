|
|
DR RONCZKA John Peter (Major)
of Redfern
Passed away. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jason, Benjamin, Leah, Todd, Gabby, Liz, Josh, Neisha. Much loved Popka of his 10 grandchildren and beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Loved brother and brother in law of Anna, Jenny, Ian. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 66 years
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hears
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever.
Requiem Mass for the repose of John's soul will be celebrated in St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019