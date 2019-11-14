Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St Columbkilles Catholic Church
99-119 Princes Highway
Corrimal
View Map
DR John Peter RONCZKA

DR John Peter RONCZKA Notice
DR RONCZKA John Peter (Major)

of Redfern



Passed away. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jason, Benjamin, Leah, Todd, Gabby, Liz, Josh, Neisha. Much loved Popka of his 10 grandchildren and beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Loved brother and brother in law of Anna, Jenny, Ian. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 66 years

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hears

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever.



Requiem Mass for the repose of John's soul will be celebrated in St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
