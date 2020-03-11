|
|
|
O'MELEY John David Charles (12th November 1937 - 3rd March 2020) Aged: 82 years Late of Bomaderry & Gerringong Beloved husband of Jean for 59 years Loved Father and Father-in-law of Terry (dec), Sharon and Brett, Robert and Cathy. Adored Pop of Dane and partner Mollie, Emily, Lauren, and Carla. And Great Pa of Mila Rose. WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED John's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW Friday 13th March, 2020 commencing at 10.30am. 50 North Street, Nowra 02 4423 2333
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020