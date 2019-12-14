|
MISSINGHAM John Known as Jack
Loving husband of 57 years to Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Warren & Sharyn, Bronwyn & Shane. Adored pop of Sarah, Kasey, Amy, Taylor, Erin & their partners. Great pop to Pippa, Leni and Aleira. A loving brother and brother-in-law.
So Loved, So Missed, Forever In Our Hearts
.... Gone Caravaning
Relatives and friends of Jack are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 17th December, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019