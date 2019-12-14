Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange
John MISSINGHAM

John MISSINGHAM Notice
MISSINGHAM John Known as Jack



Loving husband of 57 years to Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Warren & Sharyn, Bronwyn & Shane. Adored pop of Sarah, Kasey, Amy, Taylor, Erin & their partners. Great pop to Pippa, Leni and Aleira. A loving brother and brother-in-law.





So Loved, So Missed, Forever In Our Hearts

.... Gone Caravaning



Relatives and friends of Jack are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 17th December, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
