Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church
2 Powell Street
West Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael O'DONNELL


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Michael O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL John Michael Devoted Husband of Fay (dec). Brother of Phil (dec) and Col. Much loved Father of John & Christine, Jenny & Maurice, Caroline & Ron, Matt & Fiona, Nic & Marg. Beloved John John of Jack & Jemmah, Jayne & Ben, Tim & Laura, Pat & Danni, Alex & Joel, Tom & Bree, Libby & David, Matt, Keryn & David, Simon & Jess, Georgia and his Great Grandchildren Nate, Brax, Harry, Cooper, Reilly, Mason, Louie, Aislin and Zadie.



Aged 88 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of John are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Friday March 20th, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. At conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for Burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -