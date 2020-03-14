|
|
O'DONNELL John Michael Devoted Husband of Fay (dec). Brother of Phil (dec) and Col. Much loved Father of John & Christine, Jenny & Maurice, Caroline & Ron, Matt & Fiona, Nic & Marg. Beloved John John of Jack & Jemmah, Jayne & Ben, Tim & Laura, Pat & Danni, Alex & Joel, Tom & Bree, Libby & David, Matt, Keryn & David, Simon & Jess, Georgia and his Great Grandchildren Nate, Brax, Harry, Cooper, Reilly, Mason, Louie, Aislin and Zadie.
Aged 88 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of John are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Friday March 20th, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. At conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020