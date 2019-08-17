|
MCKENZIE JOHN of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 10 August 2019. Beloved husband of the late Colleen. Dearly loved and adored father of Mark, Philip and father in law of Lois, and Patricia. Much loved Pop of Todd (dec), Belinda, Tristan, Keli and grandfather of Louie, Mischa, and Dexter. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
'Lived the Life of Riley'
A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday 21August, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019