John "Jack" LISLE

John "Jack" LISLE Notice
LISLE John 'Jack' of Mangerton



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorna. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Eva, Graham and Hazel. Dear Grandfather of Savannah, Jessica, Mitchell, and Madison. Loved brother of Norma. Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.



Aged 98 years

At Peace



A private service has been held



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Australia Research Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
