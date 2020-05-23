|
|
LISLE John 'Jack' of Mangerton
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorna. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Eva, Graham and Hazel. Dear Grandfather of Savannah, Jessica, Mitchell, and Madison. Loved brother of Norma. Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Aged 98 years
At Peace
A private service has been held
In lieu of flowers donations to
Dementia Australia Research Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020