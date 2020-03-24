|
|
LINDSAY John of Albion Park
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 18 March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Dearly loved father and father in law of Terry and Sharon, Tony and Ros. Loved Poppy to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 24, 2020