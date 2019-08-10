Home
JOHN LILLIE


1944 - 2019
JOHN LILLIE Notice
LILLIE JOHN PA, BRITISH, BLUE, POMMY JOHN



Proud Father and Father-in-law to Maxine & Tony, John & Kim, Jo & Nat. Beloved Pa to his 16 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Loved brother of Sheila



Aged 75 Years



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday 14th August 2019 commencing at 10am.



John's family would like to sincerely thank Wollongong Hospital ICU for the care and support they provided to John.



She'll Be Right Mate!



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019
