LILLIE JOHN PA, BRITISH, BLUE, POMMY JOHN
Proud Father and Father-in-law to Maxine & Tony, John & Kim, Jo & Nat. Beloved Pa to his 16 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Loved brother of Sheila
Aged 75 Years
Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday 14th August 2019 commencing at 10am.
John's family would like to sincerely thank Wollongong Hospital ICU for the care and support they provided to John.
She'll Be Right Mate!
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019