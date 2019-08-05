Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
John Leonard WALKER

John Leonard WALKER Notice
WALKER John Leonard of Woonona and Russell Vale



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Rose Walker. Dearly loved father of Narelle and Katrina, father-in-law of Ben and Matt. Loving Poppy of Cassandra, Ashley, Amelia and Benjamin. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 71 Years

Rest in peace.

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 12noon. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Scarborough Cemetery



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 5, 2019
