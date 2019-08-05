|
|
WALKER John Leonard of Woonona and Russell Vale
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Rose Walker. Dearly loved father of Narelle and Katrina, father-in-law of Ben and Matt. Loving Poppy of Cassandra, Ashley, Amelia and Benjamin. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 71 Years
Rest in peace.
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 12noon. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Scarborough Cemetery
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 5, 2019