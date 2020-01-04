Home
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
East Chapel. Mt Thompson Memorial Gardens
237 Nursery Rd
Holland Park Qld
John Kenneth Stoddart


1962 - 2019
John Kenneth Stoddart Notice
STODDART

John Kenneth

Passed away suddenly 23/12/19 in Brisbane. Loved son of Ken & Joy Stoddart (both deceased) Loving husband to Elvie. Beloved father of Daniel & Stephen. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Belinda & Kevin Murada and uncle to Lauren, Alex & Chantelle. 

Forever in our hearts.

Aged 57

Funeral will take place at East Chapel. Mt Thompson Memorial Gardens, 237 Nursery Rd, Holland Park Qld on 7/1/20 at 11.30am

Bryan McCartney

0433037493
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
