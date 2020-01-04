|
|
STODDART
John Kenneth
Passed away suddenly 23/12/19 in Brisbane. Loved son of Ken & Joy Stoddart (both deceased) Loving husband to Elvie. Beloved father of Daniel & Stephen. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Belinda & Kevin Murada and uncle to Lauren, Alex & Chantelle.
Forever in our hearts.
Aged 57
Funeral will take place at East Chapel. Mt Thompson Memorial Gardens, 237 Nursery Rd, Holland Park Qld on 7/1/20 at 11.30am
Bryan McCartney
0433037493
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020