H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
John Kelvin THRONSEN

John Kelvin THRONSEN Notice
THRONSEN John Kelvin of Flinders



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband to Lyn. Loving father and father in law to Rod, Aaron and Polly. Much loved Pop to Max, Charlie.



Aged 72 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Windang Road Windang on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Council Australia

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 4, 2019
