THRONSEN John Kelvin of Flinders
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband to Lyn. Loving father and father in law to Rod, Aaron and Polly. Much loved Pop to Max, Charlie.
Aged 72 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Windang Road Windang on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Council Australia
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 4, 2019