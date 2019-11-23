|
|
STEELE John James (Ian)
Passed away suddenly on 15th November, 2019. Loving and cherished husband of Cheryl. Much loved father of Daniel, Ian, Rebekah and Jessica. Adored grandad of Christopher, Abigail, Juliette, Tristan, Patrick & Grayson.
Aged 64 Years
Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 27th November, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Donations are invited to The Heart Foundation a box will located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019