Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
John James STEELE


1955 - 2019
John James STEELE Notice
STEELE John James (Ian)

Passed away suddenly on 15th November, 2019. Loving and cherished husband of Cheryl. Much loved father of Daniel, Ian, Rebekah and Jessica. Adored grandad of Christopher, Abigail, Juliette, Tristan, Patrick & Grayson.



Aged 64 Years



Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 27th November, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Donations are invited to The Heart Foundation a box will located at the Chapel.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
