MORGAN John Henry 'Jack'
At Calvary Hospital on Saturday 26th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Cherished father and father-in-law of John & Amanda Morgan, Fiona & Andrew Lloyd, Nicholas Morgan & Patrice Whiteman. Beloved grandfather of Alastair, Amelia, Tully, Grayce, Lachlan, Nataliah and Zoe. Aged 84 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 31st October 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation to follow.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019