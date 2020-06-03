Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
John GREENOW Notice
GREENOW John Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, 29 May 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Joyce. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Liz, Geoffrey and Jenny. Loving Pop of Abbey and Nick, Sharli, Jay, Mitch and Nina, Georgia, Henry, and Alex. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



A life well lived





Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 5 June 2020 at 12noon.



Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 50 people. John's family invite you to watch his service via a link located on

funeralannouncement.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020
