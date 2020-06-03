|
GREENOW John Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, 29 May 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Joyce. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Liz, Geoffrey and Jenny. Loving Pop of Abbey and Nick, Sharli, Jay, Mitch and Nina, Georgia, Henry, and Alex. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 5 June 2020 at 12noon.
Due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 50 people. John's family invite you to watch his service via a link located on
funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020