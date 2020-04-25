Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for John CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frederick CLARKE


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Frederick CLARKE Notice
CLARKE John Frederick Late of Albion Park Rail

With sadness we announce the passing of John on Tuesday 21 April 2020. Loving father of Terry, Karen, Paul, Kristin and Anthony. Loving brother of Len. Cherished Pop of his 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren John will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

Aged 78

Always remembered



A Private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations can be made to Dementia Australia.



The service will be live streamed. Please contact Hansen and Cole funeral directors to register.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -