CLARKE John Frederick Late of Albion Park Rail
With sadness we announce the passing of John on Tuesday 21 April 2020. Loving father of Terry, Karen, Paul, Kristin and Anthony. Loving brother of Len. Cherished Pop of his 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren John will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Aged 78
Always remembered
A Private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations can be made to Dementia Australia.
The service will be live streamed. Please contact Hansen and Cole funeral directors to register.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020