FELD John Francis of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 13 February 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father of Bill, Francine, Rick, Peta, Caroline, Sandy and father in law of Tanya, Joe, Stephen, Dave. Much loved Grandpa of Martin and Natasha, Jodie, Max, Jake, Sam, Millie. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83Years
A life well lived
A true gentleman
A private family service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020