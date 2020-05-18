|
John Thomas Foran 23/3/1931 - 14/5/2020 Loving and devoted husband of Aileen (Dec). Proud father and father in law to Bill and Carol, Garry and Helen, Wayne and Karen, Mark and Lisa. Beloved Pop to their children and grandchildren. Loved brother to Joe, Margaret (Dec) and Peter. Dedicated member of the Returned Services League within NSW. A life well lived Lest we forget John will be privately buried at the Yass Lawn Cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 6226 4871
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2020