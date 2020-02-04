Home
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St Brigids Catholic Church,
Gipps Street
Gwynneville
John Charles REID

John Charles REID Notice
REID John Charles of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 1 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and John, Chris and Rita, Murray and Margot, Andrew and Sue. Much loved Grandad of Adam, Simon, David, Samantha, Danielle, Penelope, Jason, Maddy, Alec, Jack and their partners. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Des. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Reunited with his true love



Requiem Mass for the repose of John's soul will be celebrated at St Brigids Catholic Church, Gipps Street Gwynneville on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at 11am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 4, 2020
