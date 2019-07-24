Home
John Charles "Jack" GRENFELL

John Charles "Jack" GRENFELL Notice
GRENFELL John Charles 'Jack' of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on 22 July 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father and father in law of Shane and Katherine, Bret, Melissa and Danny. Much loved pop of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Karl, Joy (dec) and their families. Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Wales.



Aged 68 Years

At Peace Now



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral service to be held in the Main Chapel, Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Friday 26 July, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Coronary Care and Palliative Care

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
