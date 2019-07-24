|
|
GRENFELL John Charles 'Jack' of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on 22 July 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father and father in law of Shane and Katherine, Bret, Melissa and Danny. Much loved pop of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Karl, Joy (dec) and their families. Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Wales.
Aged 68 Years
At Peace Now
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral service to be held in the Main Chapel, Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Friday 26 July, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Coronary Care and Palliative Care
would be appreciated.
