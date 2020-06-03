Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
live streaming
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UQZRAT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CALLAN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
John CALLAN Notice
CALLAN John 'Jack'



A much loved community character who will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.



18/02/1939 - 30/05/2020



A private gathering for Jack will be held on Friday 5th June, 2020 at 10am. Jack's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UQZRAT



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -