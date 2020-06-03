|
|
CALLAN John 'Jack'
A much loved community character who will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
18/02/1939 - 30/05/2020
A private gathering for Jack will be held on Friday 5th June, 2020 at 10am. Jack's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UQZRAT
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020