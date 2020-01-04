Home
John BYRNES


1974 - 2019
John BYRNES Notice
BYRNES (John Stephen) of Baldivis WA, formerly of Woonona, NSW 26/8/1974 John passed away suddenly in hospital at Perth on 23/12/19 and his funeral was held at Fremantle on Thursday 2 January 2020. Aged 45 He was the cherished husband of Tania and father of Ben, Emily (dec), Alison (dec), Max and Daisy. Much loved son of Steve and Bev. Brother to Bill and Julie. Brother-in-law to Mark, Roy, Anna and Kevin. Uncle to Colin, Carolanne, Larry, Sophie, Hayley, Luke, Jake and Eva. Son-in-law to Giulio and Sandra. Irreplaceable.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
