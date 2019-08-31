|
SURTEES John Anthony Formally of Wollongong Late of Neutral Bay Aged 81 Years Sadly announcing the passing of John Anthony "Tony" Surtees, on 20th August 2019. He will be sadly missed by brother Brian and sister Janelle & in-laws Ann and David as well as the Bee, Benwel, Mann, Surtees cousins, neices and nephew. All friends and relatives are warmly invited to join us for a Celebration of Tony's Life at 2pm Tuesday 3rd September at the Oaks Hotel. 118 Military Road, Neutral Bay. Join us upstairs in The Terrace Function Room for much reminiscing of a life well lived. Parking available in Big Bear Shopping Centre next door. Any enquiries to Glynne Mann: 0414451225
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019