ANDERSON John 'Ando' of Bulli
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 6 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Robin. Dearly loved father Desmond, Kim, Glenn. Dearest Grandfather Anderson of Todd, Larni, Tashna, Leah, Sorayja, Tajshor, Tamarind and their families. Great Grandfather to Zali, Koa, Archer, Koby. Loved brother and brother in law of Mary and Arthur. John will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 10 January 2020 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
NSW Rural Fire Service
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020