Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Albert "Johnny" LUCAS

Add a Memory
John Albert "Johnny" LUCAS Notice
LUCAS John Albert 'Johnny' of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Husband of Edith 'Ede'. Dearly loved father and father in law of Carol, Laura, Barbara and Graham, Toni and Greg. Much loved Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Ned (dec). Beloved son of Albie and Wilga. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -