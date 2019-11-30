|
|
LUCAS John Albert 'Johnny' of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Husband of Edith 'Ede'. Dearly loved father and father in law of Carol, Laura, Barbara and Graham, Toni and Greg. Much loved Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Ned (dec). Beloved son of Albie and Wilga. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019