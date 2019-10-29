|
VAN KREVEL Johannas (Johnny) Formerly of Coledale
Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. A loving son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend. Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Johannas's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019