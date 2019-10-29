Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Johannas VAN KREVEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannas (Johnny) VAN KREVEL

Add a Memory
Johannas (Johnny) VAN KREVEL Notice
VAN KREVEL Johannas (Johnny) Formerly of Coledale



Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. A loving son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend. Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

God has you in his keeping,

We have you in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Johannas's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johannas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.