KOOT Johanna 'Jopie' of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Johannes (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ron and John, John and Lenny. Much loved Oma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Johanna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Holland.
Aged 96 Years
Wel T-Ruisten Oma
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Johanna's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019