Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna KOOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna "Jopie" KOOT

Add a Memory
Johanna "Jopie" KOOT Notice
KOOT Johanna 'Jopie' of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Johannes (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ron and John, John and Lenny. Much loved Oma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Johanna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Holland.



Aged 96 Years

Wel T-Ruisten Oma



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Johanna's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.