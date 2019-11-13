|
|
SCOTT Joe 'Oswald Eli' of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Beloved husband of Anne. Dearly loved father and father in law of Elizabeth & Geoff (Dec), Geoffrey and Angela. Much loved Grandad of Louise. Loved brother and brother in law of Joan, Shirley and Dan. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Life member of Illawarra Teachers Association.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 12noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Dementia Australia
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019