GERARDS Joe of Figtree
Passed away after a courageous battle on August 16, 2019. Loved brother and brother in law of Catherine (dec), John and Helen, William and Carolyn. Dear uncle and great uncle and friend of Liz. Joe will be missed by his family and friends.
Aged 76 Years
Gone bowling
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service to be held in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019