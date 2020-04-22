Home
SANTOS JoÃo "John" of Mount Warrigal



With sadness we announce the passing of John on Saturday, 18 April 2020. Beloved husband of Maria. Adored father and father in law of John and Dora, Joe and Anna, Manuela and Mark, Emi and Laurence, Lino (dec), Lina and Mario. Cherished AvÃ´ of his 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira Portugal.



Aged 89 Years

At Peace



Due to the Covid-19 and the social gathering limits, a private service will be held.




Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020
