VARTY Joan of Marco Polo Woonona
formerly of East Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 6 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Colin, Sharon and Peter, Bronwyn and Craig and step mother of Lesley and Alan (dec). Loving Nanna of her 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Frank (dec), Joyce, Keith (dec). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
In her 95th Year
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 17 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020