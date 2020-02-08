|
|
THOMSON Joan of Windang
Joan passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Allan. Loving Mum to her children. Much loved Mama to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
At peace with her Lord.
A celebration of Joan's life is to be held at Shellharbour City Baptist Church, 10A Commerce Drive, Lake Illawarra on Monday February 10, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Westmead Children's Hospital
www.bandagedbear.org.au
Privately Cremated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020