Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Shellharbour City Baptist Church
10A Commerce Drive
Lake Illawarra
Joan THOMSON

Joan THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Joan of Windang



Joan passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Allan. Loving Mum to her children. Much loved Mama to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

At peace with her Lord.



A celebration of Joan's life is to be held at Shellharbour City Baptist Church, 10A Commerce Drive, Lake Illawarra on Monday February 10, 2020 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Westmead Children's Hospital

www.bandagedbear.org.au



Privately Cremated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
