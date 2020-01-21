|
|
SMITH JOAN Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Karen & Tony, Ross & Margaret, Lloyd & Anna. Adored Gran to Aaron & Tara, Steven & Tammie, loving Great-gran of 6 Great-grandchildren.
Aged 92 Years.
Relatives and Friends of Joan are warmly invited to a service to celebrate her life, to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday, 23 January 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020