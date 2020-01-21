Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN SMITH


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
JOAN SMITH Notice
SMITH JOAN Passed away peacefully on 17th January 2020. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Karen & Tony, Ross & Margaret, Lloyd & Anna. Adored Gran to Aaron & Tara, Steven & Tammie, loving Great-gran of 6 Great-grandchildren.



Aged 92 Years.



Relatives and Friends of Joan are warmly invited to a service to celebrate her life, to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday, 23 January 2020 commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -