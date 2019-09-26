|
NOBLE (nee Mulligan) Joan of St Mary's Aged Care, Berkeley
formerly of Towradgi, Fairy Meadow and Corrimal.
Joan was called home 24th September, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Austin (Bon) Noble. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lyn & Kerry Quince and Marilyn Joy Noble (dec). Adored Nana of Brian Quince.
Aged 95 Years
Forever In Our Hearts.
Joan's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church 211 Northcliffe Dr, Berkeley on Monday 30th September, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019