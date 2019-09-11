|
|
CAIRNS Joan Marie of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Maree & Michael, Joanne (dec), Susie & Justin. Much loved Nanna of Katherine, Robert, Georgia, Chelsea. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's' funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong September 13, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Garvin Institute would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019