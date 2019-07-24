Home
LAVES Joan Margaret of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lin. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ken & Ann, Marg & John (dec). Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Bob, Denny (dec), Lauren, Kirby, Cara and their partners, and 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Loved sister of her brother and sisters.



Aged 90 years

Rest in Peace

Always loved and sadly missed

Our memories of you will be treasured forever.



A Private cremation will be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
