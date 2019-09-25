|
MANWARRING (Chin) Joan 18th September 2019
at Wollongong Hospital
Late of Old Erowal Bay,
Formerly of Bulli
Beloved wife of Dick.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Ray & Lina, James & Joanne and
Paul & Kerry,
Step mother and mother-in-law to
Richard & Jennifer, Dianne (dec) and Robert.
Adored Grandma Shorty to her
15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Aged 84 Years
Joan's service will be held in The Chapel,
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road, Worrigee on
Friday 27th September 2019 at 1:00pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend,
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for
Code C Cancer Care Fundraiser
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019