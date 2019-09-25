Home
Joan MANWARRING


1935 - 2019
Joan MANWARRING Notice
MANWARRING (Chin) Joan 18th September 2019

at Wollongong Hospital



Late of Old Erowal Bay,

Formerly of Bulli



Beloved wife of Dick.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Ray & Lina, James & Joanne and

Paul & Kerry,

Step mother and mother-in-law to

Richard & Jennifer, Dianne (dec) and Robert.

Adored Grandma Shorty to her

15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.





Aged 84 Years



Joan's service will be held in The Chapel,

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens

Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Friday 27th September 2019 at 1:00pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend,

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for

Code C Cancer Care Fundraiser



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019
