HUSH Joan of Farmborough Grove Retirement Village

formerly of West Wollongong



Passed away on October 19 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Julie and Ian, Ross and Tina, Jenny and Wayne. Much loved Grandma to her grandchildren and GG to her great grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, on Saturday, 26 October 2019 at 12noon.



A special thanks to Dr Daniel Brungs and all the team of C7 West Oncology Ward.



In lieu of flowers donations to

C7 Oncology Ward, Wollongong Hospital,

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
