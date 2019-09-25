Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Joan HUGHES

Joan HUGHES Notice
HUGHES Joan of Unanderra



Passed away on 22 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother and mother in law of Peter and Jenny, John and Robyn (dec), Michael and Linda, Ann-marie and Spiro, Tony, Jane and Terry, Therese and Paul, Andrew and Kim. Dear Grandma of her 20 grandchildren and GG of her 21 great grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

A beautiful woman so loved by all



Requiem Mass for the repose of Joan's soul will be celebrated at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1pm.

Family kindly invite family and friends to attend the Rosary which will be recited prior to the Mass at 12.30pm



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Catholic Women's League

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019
