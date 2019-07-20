|
HAGUE Joan Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 16th, 2019. Late of Albion Park. Very much loved by her late Husband, Kieron. Adored Mum of Paul and Marie. Loved Nana of Amy, Alysa and Kirsten. Doting Gran Nan of Amarli.
Aged 70 Years
Your Memory Is Our Greatest Treasure
To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever
Relatives and friends of Joan are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday July 23rd, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to the Cancer Council, a box will be located
at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019