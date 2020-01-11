Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
JOAN GALAGHER

JOAN GALAGHER Notice
GALAGHER JOAN of Berkeley



Passed away suddenly surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 5 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Adored mother of Michael and Annette. Cherished grandma of Sarah. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday, 13 January 2020 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Wires Bush Fire Appeal would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
