|
|
GALAGHER JOAN of Berkeley
Passed away suddenly surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 5 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Adored mother of Michael and Annette. Cherished grandma of Sarah. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday, 13 January 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Wires Bush Fire Appeal would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020