JoÃ£o (John) NASCIMENTO

JoÃ£o (John) NASCIMENTO Notice
NASCIMENTO JoÃ£o (John) of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Beloved husband of Maria (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Arcanjo (Joe) and Gloria. Much loved AvÃ´ to Chris and Carly, Andrea and Paul, Cassandra (dec), BisavÃ´ of Jack and Max. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.



Aged 92 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be recited at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Tuesday 11, February 2020 at 6pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 11, 2020
