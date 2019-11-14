|
VASILOPOULOS Jimmy of Cringila
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while sleeping on Monday November 11, 2019. Loved son of Panos and Vasiliki (both dec). Dear brother of Leon, Conella, Chris, and adored by their partners and families. Jimmy is a much loved uncle and great uncle, who will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 61 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jimmy's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday November 18, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019