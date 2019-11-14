Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Stewart
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy VASILOPOULOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy VASILOPOULOS

Add a Memory
Jimmy VASILOPOULOS Notice
VASILOPOULOS Jimmy of Cringila



Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while sleeping on Monday November 11, 2019. Loved son of Panos and Vasiliki (both dec). Dear brother of Leon, Conella, Chris, and adored by their partners and families. Jimmy is a much loved uncle and great uncle, who will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 61 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jimmy's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday November 18, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -