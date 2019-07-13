Home
Jim "Jimmy Guts" MCRAE

Jim "Jimmy Guts" MCRAE Notice
MCRAE Jim â€˜Jimmy Guts' of Wollongong Asphalt.



Passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his side on Wednesday July 10 2019. Loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Melissa. Devoted Poppy of Jack, and Elle. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.



Aged 69 Years

Forever in our hearts



Jim's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Research would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019
